While K-pop may have had some of YouTube’s most-watched videos in 2020, rappers definitely dominated in 2021. It may seem given that the top-trending music video on the platform would be by an established artist. But this year, the top slot was actually taken by a relatively new act: 22-year-old Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty had the top YouTube music video of 2021 with bigger artists following behind him.

Shiesty’s video for his Lil Durk collaboration “Back In Blood” was No. 1 for 2021 with 211.5 million views. While it wasn’t the most-viewed content of the year, it did stay trending on the platform for a while. Other rappers like Polo G, Rod Wave, and Cardi B made the list while Olivia Rodrigo’s buzzworthy video to her debut single “Drivers License” landed at No. 9.

Check out the full list below, as well as YouTube’s other top-trending lists.

Top Music Videos

1. Pooh Shiesty — “Back In Blood” Feat. Lil Durk

2. The Weeknd — “Save Your Tears”

3. Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

4. Polo G — “Rapstar”

5. DJ Khaled — “Every Chance I Get” Feat. Lil Baby, Lil Durk

6. Mo3, OG Bobby Billions — “Outside (Better Days)”

7. Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

8. Cardi B — “Up”

9. Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

10. Rod Wave — “Street Runner”

Top Trending Videos

1. I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive — MrBeast

2. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters — Dream

3. Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who got arrested) — Mark Rober

4. The Weeknd’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show — NFL

5. Friday Night Funkin’ Keeps Getting Better And Better — CoryxKenshin

6. Kids Make Fun Of Boy With Autism And Instantly Regret It — Dhar Mann

7. Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde’s Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional — America’s Got Talent

8. The Inauguration Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris | Jan. 20th, 2021 — Biden Inaugural Committee

9. I Spent 100 Days In A Zombie Apocalypse In Minecraft… Here’s What Happened — Forge Labs

10. Game Night Stereotypes — Dude Perfect

Top Creators

1. MrBeast

2. Dhar Mann

3. SSSniperWolf

4. CoryxKenshin

5. Dream

6. TommyInnit

7. Mark Rober

8. Kallmekris

9. Technoblade

10. The Royalty Family

Breakout Creators

1. Kallmekris

2. Ranboo

3. Adin Live

4. Beluga

5. Ryan Trahan

6. TapL

7. Kinigra Deon

8. Tubbo

9. BrentTV

10. Casual Geographic

