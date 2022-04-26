Pooh Shiesty Confronts His Gun Charge In His New ‘Gone MIA’ Video

Last month, hitmaker Pooh Shiesty, responsible for the viral track “Back In Blood,” found out that he’ll be serving 63 months — a little over five years — in prison. He was indicted on four firearms charges in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in October 2020 at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. Williams later pled guilty to the charges after accepting a plea deal from prosecutors that reduced a possible life sentence to just 97 months in prison — a little over eight years in prison. So he has been expressing optimism and gratitude for the fact that he won’t be serving a longer sentence.

Today, the rapper released a music video for his song “Gone MIA” from Shiesty Season. It kicks off by immediately referencing the incident with a news broadcast about it. “Police say they are searching tonight for a rapper named Lontrell Williams,” the news broadcaster says. “They say he fled the scene in a green McClaren sports car.” The rest of the video watches him smoke and show off that green McClaren sports car.

Watch the video above for “Gone MIA.”

Pooh Shiesty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.