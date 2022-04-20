Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., learned how long he’ll be behind bars today. Nearly a year after he was arrested on firearms charges, Shiesty was sentenced to 63 months — a little over five years — in prison according to Variety. It comes after he was indicted on four firearms charges in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in October 2020 at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. Williams later pled guilty to the charges after accepting a plea deal from prosecutors that reduced a possible life sentence to just 97 months in prison — a little over eight years in prison.

Shortly after Williams was arrested for the October 2020 incident, he was taken into custody once again, this time for a shooting incident that occurred at a Miami strip club during Memorial Day weekend. Variety reports that the outcome in that specific case is unknown at the moment. Williams’ plea deal in the October 2020 incident reduced his four firearms charges to just a single charge for conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes.

It’s unknown why Williams’ expected sentence of over eight years in prison was reduced to five years. Last month, it was reported that his lawyer was fighting the recommended eight-year sentence because “ballistics and forensic evidence” proved that Williams did not shoot the victim in the incident.

