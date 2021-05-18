Memphis native Pooh Shiesty is in the midst of a massive career breakout thanks to the viral success of his hit single “Back In Blood,” a star-making co-sign from trap rap godfather Gucci Mane, and his recently released debut mixtape Shiesty Season, which features appearances from big-name co-stars like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and Memphis’s own Tay Keith.

Uproxx’s newest show, How I Blew Up narrated by Cherise Johnson, gives the Southern star the chance to tell the story of his rise to fame in his own words, from his upbringing in the Cane Creek Apartments to the moment he knew “Back In Blood” was smashing success. His breakout began with an attention-getting turn on “Breaking News,” which led to Gucci Mane reaching out to him in the dead of night. “Back In Blood,” though, was the catalyst for Pooh reaching his current level of renown after a snippet of Pooh and Lil Durk shooting the video circulated online. He just received his gold plaque for Shiesty Season, and details his plans for the future, which include his own label, Choppa Gang, supporting childhood friend and fellow rapper Big30.

Watch Pooh Shiesty break down how he blew up above.

Pooh Shiesty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.