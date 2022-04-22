Earlier this week, Pooh Shiesty (real name Lontrell Donell Williams Jr.) learned what he’s going to be up to for the next few years: He was sentenced to a bit over five years (63 months, to be exact) in prison over firearms charges. Now, in his first social media post since the sentencing, the rapper has shared a message for his fans.

Yesterday, Shiesty’s Instagram account shared a screenshot of an email from himself which reads, “The biggest.. I just wanna thank all my love ones. Supporters. And fans for holding me down during these hard times. I wish I could be comingg home to yall today but this couldve been wayyyy worse, I will be back sooner than yall think ! But meantime new music dropping next week, blrrrd!!!”

Shiesty’s tone sounds optimistic, which is understandable given that he’s correct when it comes to this situation turning out far better than it could have: His sentence follows a plea deal that allowed him to avoid a potential life sentence.

Meanwhile, Shiesty is coming off a big 2021, when “Back In Blood” was such a success that it was YouTube’s top-trending music video of the year.

