February 2024 marked the 4-year anniversary of Pop Smoke’s (real name Bashar Barakah Jackson) death. The late “Dior” rapper’s tragic murder hit the rap community hard.

Since then, Jackson’s family have updated the public about their grieving process. The conclusion of his trial could help push it along. Unfortunately, according to Rolling Stone the case has experienced a delay.

On June 21, the outlet revealed negotiations with Corey Walker, the only defendant to be tried as an adult, have hit a wall. The defendant’s lawyer, Deion Benjamin, shared a statement with the publication.

“Negotiations fell through,” he said. “But there’s still a possibility we’ll come to an agreement. A few things need to be ironed out. If they don’t get resolved, we’ll go to trial.”

The legal fates of the two other alleged assailants has been determined. In April 2023, another defendant linked to the case pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The following month, another man reportedly pled guilty to participating in the incident.

During an interview with ABC News, Jackson’s mother, Audrey, spoke about her reaction to the gut-wrenching news. “It didn’t sink in,” she said. “And as I was moving through, it still wasn’t… It didn’t hit until I actually saw his body, which was a few days in. Intellectually, I understood. And that kind of is still where I am. Intellectually, I understand it. The rest of me hasn’t.”

Jury selection for Walker’s trial is reportedly scheduled to take place on August 6.