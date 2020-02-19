Getty Image
Pop Smoke Is Reportedly Dead At 20 After Getting Shot At A Hollywood Hills Home

Pop Smoke’s career and life were only in their early stages, but now it appears the rapper has met an untimely end: TMZ reports that Smoke (real name Bashar Barakah Jackson) was shot and killed on Wednesday morning, in what appears to be a home invasion robbery. Smoke was 20 years old.

TMZ notes that according to law enforcement sources, two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into a Hollywood Hills home where the rapper was saying at around 4:30 a.m. The men reportedly fired multiple shots, which critically wounded Smoke. The men were seen fleeing the scene on foot. Smoke was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. According to LA’s Fox affiliate, the home was registered to Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

Smoke had not had an active music career for long, but he had already made quite the name for himself. His breakout single, 2019’s “Welcome To The Party,” put him on the map, and led to a remix featuring Nicki Minaj. Since then, he has also collaborated with artists including Travis Scott, Skepta, HER, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Quavo, Rico Nasty, Gunna, and PnB Rock.

The rapper was also fresh off the release of his second mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, which only just came out on February 7. The release recently became his first top-10 album, as it debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart dated February 22.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

