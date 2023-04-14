Post Malone is back with new music. Tonight (April 14), the singer/rapper has dropped an introspective new single called “Chemical.”

On “Chemical,” Post details his vices and struggles to let go of his addictions. As a result of several nights of debauchery and bad decisions, he has found that his habits have done damage to his personal relationships.

“Outside of the party, smokin’ in the car with you / Seven Nation Army, fightin’ at the bar with you / Tell you that I’m sorry, tell me what I gotta do / ‘Cause I can’t let go, it’s chemical / No, I can’t let go, it’s chemical,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, Post is all smiles, as he dances his way through various photo sets in a studio. However, while he appears to be fine and dandy, he makes it known that everything is not okay.

Over the course of the past year, life has changed a lot for Post. Last May, he and his fiancée welcomed a baby girl. The following month, he released his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which featured singles like the viral “Wrapped Around Your Finger” and the Doja Cat-assisted “I Like You.”

Yesterday, Post opened the doors to a Raising Cane’s location in Midvale, Utah, which is close to where he lives now. The location was designed by Post himself and is decked out with an all-pink exterior, and also sells a variety of fan merch.

You can listen to “Chemical” above.