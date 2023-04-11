Post Malone and Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves have a spicy new collab coming to fans in Utah. This Thursday (April 13), a special Cane’s store designed by Post himself will open in Midvale, Utah.

Post, who recently moved to Utah, insisted to Graves that he build a location near his new home. He also asked if he could be the one to design it.

Per Post’s request, a Cane’s store in Midvale recently underwent a renovation, which entails a newly redesigned dining room, landscaping, and exterior. The storefront boasts an all-pink exterior, with prints of his face and tattoos. On the inside will be solid pink flooring, as well as window wraps to create a glow during nighttime hours. Some of Post Malone’s iconic outfits will be on display on the walls.

“I have the best childhood memories of eating at Raising Cane’s in Dallas,” said Malone in a statement. “Collaborating with Todd on this restaurant near my house in Utah was awesome and I can’t wait for everyone to order their meal the ‘Posty Way.'”

Ordering the Posty Way will get customers chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, two Cane’s sauces, two Texas toasts, and a special collector’s cup filled with unsweet tea and lemonade.

In addition to chicken fingers, customers will also be able to purchase fan merch through a vending machine on site. This special vending machine will offer t-shirts, beanies, socks, ping pong balls, magnets, keychains, steel cups, and guitar picks.

“Post and I not only have a special friendship, but we are fans of each other’s brand, and we are excited to reveal this Post Malone designed Raising Cane’s,” said Graves. “This collaboration goes above and beyond to combine Post’s legendary vision with our award-winning Chicken Fingers. It’s over the top – something the restaurant industry has never seen to this level.”