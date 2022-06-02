Days away from the release of his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone is getting candid. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Malone spoke on fatherhood, how he feels about the sound of his own voice, and his thoughts on social media.

When asked about TikTok, Malone admitted that he enjoys scrolling through clips. However, he doesn’t feel that making his own videos comes naturally.

“There’s so many different ways to get people to listen to your music,” Malone said. “And TikTok is so f*cking huge… And you have people check on my new song and it goes f*cking viral and that changes people’s lives. And you discover talented people on there and everything. But it’s just so hard for me to make something natural. And it’s just so interesting. It’s interesting to hear [Halsey’s] opinion on that.”

Malone is referring to a series of TikTok videos Halsey recently posted, claiming their record label wouldn’t allow them to release their single, “So Good,” without the song first getting a viral TikTok moment.

Continuing his spiel on TikTok, and social media in general, Malone said. “I just think it’s my personal opinion and the changes that I’ve made mentally to distance myself from that and that’s really impacted my life in a positive way. It’s just whatever makes your comfortable because at the end of the day, you just got to be comfortable with what you’re doing. And social media is something that I’m not super comfortable with.”

Twelve Carat Toothache is out 6/3 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.