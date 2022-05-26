The release of Post Malone’s new album Twelve Carat Toothache is now just over a week away and ahead of then, the album’s tracklist has been unveiled.

When it comes to collaborations, there are a few we already knew about. Malone’s Roddy Ricch collaboration “Cooped Up” was released as a single, as was his joint effort with The Weeknd, “One Right Now.” Malone also recently teased the Fleet Foxes collaboration “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” after performing it on Saturday Night Live. Beyond that, also appearing on the album are Doja Cat, Gunna, and The Kid Laroi.

Meanwhile, Malone offered a statement on the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, tweeting yesterday, “All of my love and heart go out to the families of Robb elementary and to everyone affected by this tragedy. In the next little while, we’ll be doing our best to show our support and help in any way we can. I love you.”

Check out the Twelve Carat Toothache tracklist below.

1. “Reputation”

2. “Cooped Up” Feat. Roddy Ricch

3. “Lemon Tree”

4. “Wrapped Around Your Finger”

5. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” Feat. Doja Cat

6. “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song)” Feat. Gunna

7. “Insane”

8. “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” Feat. Fleet Foxes

9. “Wasting Angels” Feat. The Kid Laroi

10. “Euthanasia”

11. “When I’m Alone”

12. “Waiting For A Miracle”

13. “One Right Now” with The Weeknd

Twelve Carat Toothache is out 6/3 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.

