With his upcoming fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache just weeks away, Post Malone has revealed the video for his Roddy Ricch collaboration, “Cooped Up.”

In the Andre Bato-directed video, Malone arises from a bed, ready to party, lamenting the fact that he’s been “f*cking cooped up.” He then proceeds to dance in an artsy, luxury apartment bedecked with modern furniture and works of art. Noticeably missing from the home space are walls and ceilings. Roddy Rich later emerges from a dark space (more so literally than figuratively) to deliver his verse, before a crowd of people fill the apartment, ready to party.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Malone hilariously revealed how writing “Cooped Up” came naturally to him.

“I’ve been out of my bag for a long time, and I’m trying to hop back in there, man,” said Malone. “We knew what we wanted to say, and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in a song but in that particular moment on the album…I couldn’t even tell you. I was probably on the shitter when I wrote it.”

Check out the “Cooped Up” video above.

Twelve Carat Toothache is out 6/3 via Republic. Pre-save it here.

