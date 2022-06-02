Ahead of his upcoming fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an interview. This year is shaping up to be a big one for Malone, as he is dropping the album, which he said is his favorite, and is also expecting a baby.

When speaking to Lowe, Malone revealed that he’s looking forward to being a father, and that he has been waiting for this day since he was a child. He even shared stories of carrying a baby doll when he was a child.

“I would take him around everywhere,” Malone said. “And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, Zane, I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad.”

There’s another term for that,” Lowe replied.

“DILF?” said Malone.

While fans and Malone himself are eager for new music, it’s safe to assume the Dallas-bred rapper won’t have this record in heavy rotation. Malone admitted that it’s difficult to listen to his own music, as he isn’t fond of the way he sounds.

“I am so shy. I’m so shy listening to any of my songs, unless I’m sitting down and I’m like, ‘I’m going to listen to these records now,’” Malone said. “This interview, I probably won’t even watch unless I’m hammered because I cannot stand the sound of my own voice.”

Check out the full interview above.

Twelve Carat Toothache is out 6/3 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.