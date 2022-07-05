Summer music festival season is in full swing. Bonnaroo just went down in Tennessee in mid-June, Glastonbury just lit the world ablaze with a slew of memorable performances from the UK last weekend, and Wireless Festival wrapped up the first of three hip-hop superfests in London. Meanwhile, Denmark’s Roskilde Festival, the largest music festival in Scandinavia, happened last week with Post Malone and Dua Lipa headlining two of the fests closing nights. But when the proverbial lights were down, Posty was holding court on the ping pong… err… beer pong table backstage and Dua Lipa was his partner.

In a TikTok clip shared by Posty, he and Dua Lipa are playing a neck and neck match-up against members of Turnstile. It’s down to one cup on each side and the Twelve Carat Toothache star stepped up to the table with the game on the line. Dua Lipa rubs her hands with tense anticipation as Posty shakes any residual liquid from the ping pong ball (for optimal grip, duh, bro!). He flanks his cigarette hand off to the side (for balance) calculates the shot and lets it go. BOOM! Direct hit! Post Malone and Dua Lipa win the game and everyone erupts.

Of course Posty hit the winning shot. Who did you expect? The experience was clearly a formative one for Dua Lipa, who posted a photo of it along with a video of a “strategy” session with her victorious teammate.

And don’t feel too bad for Turnstile, they just announced the continuation of the Turnstile Love Connection Tour with Snail Mail and Jpegmafia. Hopefully they learned a thing or two about beer pong from the headliners.

