When The Turnstile Love Connection Tour began earlier this year, every date on the tour sold out. The Baltimore hardcore band has been riding the enormous wave of last year’s widely-praised album Glow On, and are have now announced a new set of North American tour dates. So if you didn’t get into the Turnstile show the first time around, not only do you have an opportunity to finally scratch the itch, but the second leg of the Love Connection tour now also features fellow Baltimore acts in Snail Mail and Jpegmafia. And while the artists are disparate in nature, Turnstile will put the ultimate hometown lineup to the test.

With the tour announcement, also comes a new video for “New Heart Design.” The 16mm-shot clip features footage from the sweaty and raucous first leg of the tour. Watch the video above and check out the full upcoming tour schedule below. Pre-sale tickets for the Turnstile Love Connection Tour with Snail mail and Jpegmafia will be available on June 22 at 10 am local time with general on-sale beginning Thursday, June 23 at 10 am local time here.

10/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

10/04 — Toronto, ON @ History

10/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage^

10/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/11 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/13 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues*

10/14 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

10/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/19 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/21 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/22 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/23 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

10/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore*

10/27 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/30 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

11/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

11/11 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre*

11/12 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center*

11/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

11/17 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom*

11/19 — Boston, MA —@ Roadrunner*

* Plus special guests/ No Jpegmafia

^ No Snail Mail