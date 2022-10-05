If a group of music fans was asked what’s the first thing that comes to mind when they think of Post Malone, his face tattoos would likely be a common answer. How his face looks regularly evolves and it just underwent another change, as Malone has added to his facial ink collection yet again.

TMZ reports that Malone’s latest tattoo is on his forehead, close to the middle of it. It’s relatively large and reads “DDP,” which the publication was told is in honor of Malone’s daughter, whose name has not yet been publicly revealed. Their sources also say the ink was done backstage at Malone’s concert in Indianapolis on October 2.

Post Malone got his daughter's initials tattooed on his face after his recent concert. https://t.co/8nJz72tVEd — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2022

In a GQ interview from 2020, Malone explained why he thinks he’s so drawn to getting face tattoos, saying, “I’m a ugly-ass motherf*cker. […] It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

On a similar note, he told Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, “I’m such a strange-looking individual. Every time I look in the mirror, I don’t notice anything, but then I’ll have a couple Jägers or we’ll play [a drinking game] and I’ll look in the mirror and I’ll be like, ‘Dude, you’re such a weird guy!'”