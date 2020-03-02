Post Malone has a distinct look about him, thanks in part to the increasing number of tattoos that adorn his face. It turns out that part of the reason he has so much ink above the neck may be because he doesn’t consider himself to be that physically attractive.

Malone touched on that point in a new GQ cover story, in which he says flat out, “I’m a ugly-ass motherf*cker.” He goes on to speak about how his tattoos might be a sort of defense mechanism for him, saying, “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

He also spoke about his mindset early on in his career, saying that it took him a while to establish an artistic identity, and that before that, he wanted to emulate some established rappers: “I so badly wanted to be like Mac [Miller] and Travis [Scott] and [ASAP] Rocky. Finding my own identity in the whole thing was — I don’t want to say difficult, but it was a process for me.”

Read the full feature here.

