We’ve known for a minute now that Post Malone is getting ready to be a father as his girlfriend is pregnant, but now there’s fresh news on that front: Malone is officially as dad, as the child, a baby girl, has arrived.

E! News confirmed the news and also noted that Malone himself spoke about it with Howard Stern. Malone was talking about heading to a studio and he noted that before he left, “I went and I kissed my baby girl.” Stern asked, “You’re referring to your girlfriend or you have a baby?” Malone answered, “Nah, that’s my daughter.”

Furthermore, in that same interview, Malone revealed he’s now engaged: Stern referred to the child’s mother as Malone’s girlfriend, but Malone corrected, “She’s my fiancée.”

It’s not yet clear when the birth or the engagement happened, as Malone has so far kept that part of his life private; He has yet to even reveal the identity of his fiancée.

In May, Malone announced he and his now-fiancée were expecting, noting, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

On a note related to that last sentence, Malone recently revealed he smokes about 40 or 45 cigarettes a day, sometimes going as high as 80.