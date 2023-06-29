In April, Post Malone announced he was working with Raising Cane’s on a location in Utah. “I have the best childhood memories of eating at Raising Cane’s in Dallas,” he said in a statement. “Collaborating with Todd on this restaurant near my house in Utah was awesome and I can’t wait for everyone to order their meal the ‘Posty Way.’”

Apparently, fans like the collaboration a little too much. On June 21, the “Circles” singer announced limited edition Collector’s Cups, and according to XXL, over $6,000 worth of them have been stolen in The Galleria Mall in Houston. A Houston PD report reveals that 249 of the cups were taken.

Hopefully people learn how to act by the time Malone takes stages on his If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying tour. It kicks off a few weeks prior to the release of his highly anticipated album Austin, about which he said, “It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music, for me at least. You know, trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”