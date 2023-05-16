A new Post Malone era is here. After releasing “Chemical” in April, he revealed yesterday that he has a new album, Austin, coming this summer, as well as a single, “Mourning,” dropping this week. Now, he’s announced he’s bringing all this newness around North America with a tour this summer.
The trek, dubbed the If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying tour, runs from early July to mid-August and includes stops in various major cities across the US and Canada.
Malone announced the tour on social media, writing, “i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. help me put a baby through college, and come on out some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. sending love to you and yours.”
Find the list of dates below
— Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 16, 2023
07/08 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/11 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/12 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/15 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/17 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/19 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/23 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/25 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/26 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/29 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/31 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/01 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/05 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/08 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/10 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/13 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/15 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
08/16 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/19 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Austin is out 7/28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records. Find more information here.