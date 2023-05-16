A new Post Malone era is here. After releasing “Chemical” in April, he revealed yesterday that he has a new album, Austin, coming this summer, as well as a single, “Mourning,” dropping this week. Now, he’s announced he’s bringing all this newness around North America with a tour this summer.

The trek, dubbed the If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying tour, runs from early July to mid-August and includes stops in various major cities across the US and Canada.

Malone announced the tour on social media, writing, “i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. help me put a baby through college, and come on out some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. sending love to you and yours.”

Find the list of dates below

i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all🥹help me put a baby through college, and come on out🍻some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage 😎 sending love to you and yours 💕💕… pic.twitter.com/dcnTGG5rhl — Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 16, 2023

07/08 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/11 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/12 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/15 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/17 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/19 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/23 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/25 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/26 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/29 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/31 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/01 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/05 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/08 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/10 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/13 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/15 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/16 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/19 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Austin is out 7/28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records. Find more information here.