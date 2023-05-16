Post Malone has seemingly been gearing up for a new album, given that he released the single “Chemical” in April. Now, he’s made an announcement: His next album is called Austin and it’s set to drop on July 28.

Malone revealed the news in an informal Instagram video shared yesterday (May 15), also noting that a new song called “Mourning” is coming out this week. Of the album, he said, “It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music, for me at least. You know, trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

