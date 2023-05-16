Post Malone has seemingly been gearing up for a new album, given that he released the single “Chemical” in April. Now, he’s made an announcement: His next album is called Austin and it’s set to drop on July 28.
Malone revealed the news in an informal Instagram video shared yesterday (May 15), also noting that a new song called “Mourning” is coming out this week. Of the album, he said, “It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music, for me at least. You know, trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”
Watch the video above and find a transcript of it below.
“Hey guys, what’s going on? It’s Posty. I wanted to say that I love you guys so very f*ckin’ much. I’m here on tour in Europe right now, and I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer, on July 28th. It’s called Austin, like my name. That is my name. It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music, for me at least. You know, trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.
‘Chemical’ is out and that song is on the record, and then on Friday, I have another song called ‘Mourning,’ with a ‘u’… like that. But I’m super excited to get that out for you guys. We just shot a music video in Scotland; it’s absolutely stunning up there. There’s a big-ass ice cube in it, which I thought was pretty badass.
But I’m super excited for you guys to hear it and I love you guys so very much. You know, I hope you guys just keep f*ckin’ being amazing and keep spreading love and just keep being yourself and I f*ckin’ love y’all, man. Have a great f*ckin’ night, have a great f*ckin’ week, and hug your fam, and just keep spreading love. Love you guys!”