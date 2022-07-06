Post Malone Will Perform ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ In A VR Concert

On the whole, concepts like “the metaverse,” “virtual reality,” and “calling Facebook ‘Meta'” haven’t quite caught on with the general public. That hasn’t stopped Silicon Valley from trying to make “fetch” happen (yet), and their latest bid to do so will utilize a character who has caught on with a broad mainstream audience: Post Malone. Per Billboard, Meta (still feels weird, man) will host the beer-loving, cover-crooning pop star’s upcoming 40-minute concert film, Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience on July 15.

The concert will stream on the free online video game Horizon Worlds in the Venues section, as well as Meta Quest 2. Fortunately for those of us who love Posty but don’t own a fancy virtual reality headset, it’ll also stream live on the singer’s Instagram and Facebook pages. It’s said to feature guest performances from the Twelve Carat Toothache featured artists, which include Fleet Foxes, Roddy Ricch, and The Kid LAROI. Post seems most excited about the fact that “we got to light some things on fire too.”

In a statement to Billboard, Post Malone said, “What really appealed to me was Meta being a great partner and allowing us to go absolutely nuts to create some of the most epic sh*t ever. It’s just a really cool, really different way to experience the album. Opening and listening to a new album had always been an experience for me and now with VR and what Meta is doing, it’s taking the meaning of an album experience to another level.”

Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience will be available beginning July 15 through September 30.