During Post Malone’s concert in Atlanta for his Twelve Carat Tour, it appears he’s had another injury. Touring life seems tough enough, even more so when you add in two separate accidents. Through some fan-uploaded videos on social media, Posty — who previously was hospitalized after tripping on an open guitar hole during a St. Louis stop last month — twisted his ankle this time.

“Tell you what, there’s little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty f*cking rad,” Post said on stage. “But, I just twisted up my ankle a little bit over on that hole there. So, if my dance moves aren’t 100 percent, you gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentleman. I’ma do my best.”

🚨 Posty bruised his ankle tonight in Atanta for #TwelveCaratTour. Sending you love, @PostMalone. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/12ktIq1bCe — Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) October 19, 2022

While Post’s attitude about the injury initially appeared that he was playing it off cool as a minor twist, other concert attendees noticed that he was struggling to walk on stage as the show proceeded.

The ankle roll was bad. Post Malone is barely able to walk on stage right now pic.twitter.com/GeOutAUb7l — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) October 19, 2022

Malone’s first fall in St. Louis was quite extreme, leading the rapper to reschedule his Boston date just a few days later. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before,” he shared in a Twitter statement. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”