Post Malone has faced a series of mishaps while on his “Twelve Carat Tour.” A week ago, the “Cooped Up” singer injured his ribs after falling through a hole on stage during his St. Louis show. Still, Post managed to perform, while clutching his ribs, visibly in pain. Unfortunately, he is unable to perform at his Boston stop tonight, as he has been hospitalized.

Post took to his Instagram stories to share the news, saying, “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

He revealed to fans that he typically wakes up rather late during tours, and today, he woke up with cracking sounds on the right side of his body.

Post has not indicated whether his current injury is related to that which he sustained at the St. Louis show, however, he said the show will be rescheduled and that fans who purchased tickets for tonight’s show will be able to use them on the rescheduled date.

“Once again, I’m so f*cking sorry,” he continued. “I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon.”