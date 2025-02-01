Back in 2023, Pras Michel was found guilty of money laundering, campaign finance violations, acting as an unregistered agent for China, concealment and false record keeping, witness tampering, and more.

Since then, the famed Fugees member and producer has fought to be granted another trial. But according to reports, his legal team has taken another approach to secure his freedom.

In an exclusive piece, The Hollywood Reporter claims Pras Michel (real name Prakazrel Michel) could soon be granted a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Michel’s publicist Erica Dumas shared a statement with the outlet seemingly confirming the supposed plan.

“[Pras Michel’s legal team] is exploring all available options following his case. We remain optimistic about potential paths forward,” she said.

Although The White House, President Trump, nor Michel himself have addressed the report, supporters certainly believe it could be a possibility. During Michel’s money laundering trial many of Trump’s affiliated officials were named on the case’s witness list, including then chief of staff John Kelly, former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, former deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, RNC deputy finance chair Elliott Broidy, and several lobbyist.

Broidy pled guilty to acting as an unregistered foreign agent working for Chinese and Malaysian interests in 2020. However, he was pardoned by Trump the following year.