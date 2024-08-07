Lauryn Hill produced arguably one of the greatest albums of all time. Unfortunately, the universe just won’t allow fans to enjoy it live in a city near them.
Yesterday (August 6), Consequence pointed out that Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation Of Anniversary Tour with Fugees and special guest YG Marley was abruptly canceled. To say that this news served as a surprise would be a stretch, considering the stigma surrounding her live shows.
The tour was supposed to kick off on Friday (August 9). However, on Ticketmaster’s webpage for Lauryn Hill’s tour dates, all the US stops are marked as canceled. The same disclaimer does not appear on Hill’s international concerts in October.
Lauryn Hill has not released a formal statement regarding the update. But back in 2023, Hill was forced to postpone the run due to medical complications. Fans are hoping this isn’t the case this go around.
View the canceled tour dates below.
Lauryn Hill’s Canceled 2024 Tour Dates: The Miseducation Anniversary Tour
08/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
08/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/31 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
09/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/07 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/15 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
09/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center