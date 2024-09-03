In April, Pras (real name Prakazrel Michel) was found guilty of 10 counts related to his money laundering case (which included conspiracy to defraud the U.S., witness tampering and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government). The Fugees member accused of making a false statements and records after surrounding contributions to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign (allegedly on behalf of Malaysian businessman Jho Low.)

Despite the conviction, Pras hasn’t given up hope. Given that he could face up to 20 years in prison, the producer held out hope for a legal Hail Mary. Pras supposedly filed a motion to have a new trial, stating inadequate representation. However, according HipHopDX, the judge has denied Pras’ request.

On August 30, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly requested the motion (viewable here) citing insufficient prejudice.

“Because [Pras] Michel has not shown sufficient prejudice resulting from the defense team’s use of the AI program (and the subsequent inclusion of Puff Daddy lyrics),” read the response. “The Court concludes that Michel has not demonstrated ineffective assistance of counsel on this basis.”

In Pras’ paperwork, he argued that his former attorney’s use of generative AI during closing statements or as the paperwork referred to as “the single most important portion” of his defense failed to wrap up their case neatly.

According to reports, Pras’ former defensive attorney David Kenner has pled guilty to leaking evidence of the case to the media.