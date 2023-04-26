Pras Michel
Getty Image
Music

Pras Michel Of The Fugees Has Been Found Guilty In His Money Laundering Trial

Last year, Fugees canceled their reunion tour due to legal troubles. It was reported that Pras — also known as Prakazrel “Pras” Michel — was facing a trial after being indicted in 2019 on charges of conspiracy, making a false statement, and two counts of falsifying records after making contributions to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign on behalf of Malaysian businessman Jho Low.

Michel was accused of setting up bank accounts to help Low move money into the States, and Low was infamous for stealing $4.5 billion from Malaysia’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.

On Wednesday, April 26, Michel was found guilty on all 10 counts. According to the Justice Department, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the most severe counts in the case.

Michel has been charged with money laundering, campaign finance violations, acting as an unregistered agent for China, concealment and false record keeping, witness tampering, and false statements, according to Barron’s.

Leonardo DiCaprio testified for the prosecution of Low, saying, “I understood him to be a huge businessman with many different connections in Abu Dhabi, Malaysia… a sort of prodigy in the business world, incredibly successful.” Low used stolen money to fund The Wolf Of Wall Street, as well as other projects.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
×