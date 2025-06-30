Olivia Rodrigo is maybe the most rock-forward pop star we have; She brought The Beeders on tour with her. So, when she brought out The Cure’s Robert Smith out at Glastonbury this past weekend, it wasn’t a huge surprise, but it was great.

Introducing Smith, Rodrigo said, “I’m so wildly excited about this next guest, I can’t even contain it. He is perhaps the best songwriter to come out of England, he is a Glastonbury legend and a personal hero of mine. Would you please welcome… Robert Smith!”

They then performed “Friday I’m In Love” and “Just Like Heaven” together (here are some videos).

In a 2023 interview, Rodrigo said of The Cure, “I’m going to see them in two weeks with my dad. He’s introducing me to all the bands he went to see when he was my age.”

Check out Rodrigo’s full setlist below (via setlist.fm).