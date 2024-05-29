Here Are The Primavera Sound Barcelona Set Times For 2024

Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 kicks off today, May 29. If you find yourself enjoying the festivities in Spain or just want to know what’s going on, here’s what to know about who plays when and where.

Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 Set Times For Wednesday, May 29 The first day all takes place at Parc Del Fòrum, featuring Ratboys at 7:35 (all times p.m. unless otherwise noted and local), Stella Maris at 8:45, and Phoenix at 9:50. Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 Set Times For Thursday, May 30 The festival’s second day includes Freddie Gibbs and Madlib at 8 at Estrella Damm, Vampire Weekend at 10:15 at Estrella Damm, Deftones at 11:55 at Amazon Music, Pulp at midnight at Santander, and Justice at 1:45 a.m. at Estrella Dawn.