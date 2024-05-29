Here Are The Primavera Sound Barcelona Set Times For 2024

Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 kicks off today, May 29. If you find yourself enjoying the festivities in Spain or just want to know what’s going on, here’s what to know about who plays when and where.
Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 Set Times For Wednesday, May 29
The first day all takes place at Parc Del Fòrum, featuring Ratboys at 7:35 (all times p.m. unless otherwise noted and local), Stella Maris at 8:45, and Phoenix at 9:50.
Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 Set Times For Thursday, May 30
The festival’s second day includes Freddie Gibbs and Madlib at 8 at Estrella Damm, Vampire Weekend at 10:15 at Estrella Damm, Deftones at 11:55 at Amazon Music, Pulp at midnight at Santander, and Justice at 1:45 a.m. at Estrella Dawn.
Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 Set Times For Friday, May 31
Leading Friday are Ethel Cain at 6:20 at Santander, Omar Apollo at 7:20 at Estrella Damm, Yo La Tengo at 7:50 at Amazon Music, Troye Sivan at 9:45 at Estrella Damm, Clipse at 10 at Amazon Music, The National at 11:30 at Santander, and Disclosure at 1:45 a.m. at Estrella Damm.
Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 Set Times For Saturday, June 1
Closing things out are Militarie Gun at 6:50 at Pull&Bear, 070 Shake at 7:45 at Estrella Damm, PJ Harvey at 8:45 at Santander, Dorian Electra at 9:55 at Amazon Music, Mitski at 10:15 at Estrella Damm, Bikini Kill at 11 at Pull&Bear, SZA at midnight at Santander, Romy at 12:05 a.m. at Amazon Music, Róisín Murphy at 1:#0 a.m. at Estrella Damm, and Charli XCX at 2:30 at Amazon Music.
Find the full list of set times here.