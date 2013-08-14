Prince Started Tweeting And It’s As Incredible As You’d Imagine

So this was unexpected: every so often, different celebrities will pop up on Twitter and start interacting with people out of nowhere. Jay-Z did it last month and now the immortal Prince has joined the fray. Prince. People. Do you understand who I’m talking about here? The man who hates the Internet more than anything on the planet.
The account is @3rdEyeGirl named after his new group. While the account has been in use for a while in spurts, Prince finally started interacting and it’s pretty random and awesome.
On top of that, he posted a performance video, which is a rarity for him. In fact, Prince — who’s generally anti-Internet — is notorious for pulling YouTube vids of anything related to him.
Good thing he had a change of heart.
Check out the rest of the tweets and feel the magic.
I think it’s safe to say that it’s in our best interests to delete our twitter accounts to save internet space for future Prince tweets.
Prince has been using this Livestream account: [new.livestream.com] to do live broadcast of rehearsals of hi current tour. It’s never on a set schedule, but everytime it’s glorious. One night was a live remix of Janelle Monae’s ‘Q.U.E.E.N’ and live show from Paisley Park another night. His 3rdeyeGirl band is stellar.
I kinda wish I could have been the guy who explained to Prince what Twitter is.
“Have you ever wanted to bring your fans closer to you while simultaneously keeping them at arms length? See, that was the kind of sentence you would tweet.”
I fucking love this sexy, tiny little man and it’s on my bucket list to see him perform.
Do it no matter what, best money you’ll ever spend on a concert.
I used to live in Minneapolis and I once saw prince at the Uptown Kinkos making copies, I did a double take and thought “why is prince making his own copies” then i looked up and saw they were doing a 15 cent color copy sale. So i nodded to myself knowing that even Prince knows a good color copy sale when he sees one.
I call that memory: Prince making Prints
Cherish that memory because it’s a great one.
Is this real life….?
I will never understand the hyperbole surrounding this guy….
what else is there to get excited about in Minnesota? Juicy Lucy’s?
Ha… good point