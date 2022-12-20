Nothing gets past Pusha T. With over two decades in the rap game, the rapper can catch a sub from a mile away. Such is the case with rapper Drake, who is thought to have fired some cryptic shots at Pusha T over the past four years after Push dissed him on the scathing track, “The Story Of Adidon.”

Thankfully, Push isn’t too bothered by Drake’s alleged disses, as he revealed in a recent interview with XXL. Rather, he believes Drizzy is still hurt by their much-publicized musical row.

“Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him,” he said. “Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, yes. It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

Drake has never mentioned Push by name, however, Push revealed that he’s not sure what he would do if this were the case, nor does he ever expect it to happen. Either way, he doesn’t intend to invest any more energy into the feud.

“We should see,” said Push. “I don’t know what he’ll do. At this point, that’s contradictory. Would he jump out the window? And he wanna say I took it too far? Then he gon’ tell people. Tell the label. Tell J. Prince. My God. It’s a lot. With all of that being said, it’s like I’m not interested anymore. I’m just really not.”