Although Pusha T has seen some rather impressive solo success over the years, fans can’t help but wonder about a Clipse reunion. The Virginia brother duo has teased a potential comeback a few times in 2022, most notably by teaming up for group performances at Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival and the BET Hip-Hop Awards, but the status of a full-length project remains murky. Recent collaborations on Pusha’s new album It’s Almost Dry and Nigo’s I Know Nigo have only stimulated more anticipation for a Clipse return, but according to Pusha, it’s all contingent on his brother.

In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, Pusha contemplates the possibility of a reunion. He says, “I push the button every so often. I’m like, ‘Yo, listen to what I just made! We can really do this!’ — and he brushes me off.… If I had it my way, it would be the Clipse. It’s really up to my brother.”

It’s probably for the best, then, that Malice isn’t very active on social media (his last tweet was in the first half of July while his Instagram consists mostly of gym videos), or fans wouldn’t let him hear the end of it. Meanwhile, Pusha appears to be locked in even as a solo act; elsewhere in the feature, he says he’s working on new material with Pharrell, promising “the giggles are even more evil than they were the last time.”