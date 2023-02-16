Pusha T teased an upcoming installment in DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape series in late December, but the Virginia rapper proved on Valentine’s Day that his talents don’t necessarily translate to literal grilling. I’m sure Drake took notes.

A since-expired Instagram Story posted by Virginia Williams, Pusha’s wife, exposed that he struggled to cook her the perfect Valentine’s Day dinner. Williams apparently posted a screenshot from her text exchange with Pusha, who asked very basic questions about grilling a steak (as captured by 2Cool2Blog):

“Heat it first?” Pusha texted. Williams confirmed that was, in fact, the first step before instructing him to “add oil or butter make sure bottom is coated.” She added, “I flick one little drop of water in it to see if it’s hot enough. The steak is thick so you prob have to cook a little longer on each side.”

And that’s when Pusha sent the very sad state of the steak, to which Williams simply replied, “Zang. Did you burn it?”

Williams wrote atop the screenshot, “Happy Valentine’s Day @kingpush [crying emojis] sorry I wasn’t home to cook your steak.”

Pusha commented on 2Cool2Blog’s post, “This is crazy…” Steven Victor, Pusha’s longtime manager, thought it was hilarious (“Ghahahahaahah”), and Quality Control’s Wayno Clark chimed in with three crying-laughing emojis.