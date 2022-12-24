Fans of Pusha T and DJ Drama have received some exciting news this holiday season. Last night (December 23), the two confirmed that they are working on a mixtape for Drama’s iconic Gangsta Grillz mixtape series.

The two spoke in a Twitter Space last night, moderated by Rap Radar’s B. Dot, where they revealed the news.

Andrew Barber, of Chicago hip-hop blog Fake Shore Drive shared live updates of the Space chat via Twitter.

“Live from @bdotTM’s Twitter spaces, confirmed by @DJDRAMA & @PUSHA_T,” he said in a tweet in response to a fan asking for confirmation.

In a recent interview with XXL, Push teased the Gangsta Grillz mixtape, though, at the time, he didn’t indicate that it was part of Drama’s series. He is working on the mixtape in tandem with the album, and revealed that he is doing so in order to embrace creative freedom.

“What I’m trying to do is restore the feeling in every aspect of this subgenre of music,” he said. “And just of this cloth, of this taste level. I’m just trying to make people realize how viable this is. To show people that I can’t do what you do, but you definitely can’t do what I do. I have to show those differences. That’s the whole premise behind the mixtape.”