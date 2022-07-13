Quavo Gives A Promising Update About Migos’ Future Amid Breakup Rumors

Lately, it hasn’t been entirely clear where things stand with Migos. Rumors started in May that the group was breaking up, and later that month, Quavo And Takeoff teamed up for an Offset-less single, “Hotel Lobby.” Then, in June, Migos pulled out of a scheduled performance at Governors Ball.

The way Quavo tells it, though, Migos is going to be alright. In a new GQ interview, he explained that the group members’ solo activities outside of the group serve to make the trio stronger, both as individuals and as a unit.

Quavo said when it comes to the first decade of Migos, “It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us.” He continued, “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.” He also threw in a football metaphor, adding, “I’m a quarterback in life, but now that I want it, I’m just going to show you.”

The rapper also said he’s looking to really cultivate an acting career for himself, noting, “I kind of want to be like an Ice Cube when it comes to rapping and acting. I don’t think people realize what that man did. He did it culturally in the music and with the movies. I feel like that’s what the world’s missing right now.”

Check out the full feature here.