Migos have blessed rap fans with memorable tracks and highlight moments since they earned their mainstream breakout with 2013’s “Versace.” From then to now, Migos has graced the world with hits like “Bad And Boujee,” which became their first No. 1 song, “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Like I Talk It,” “T-Shirt,” and more. They also have a discography filled with fan favorites like “Fight Night,” “Handsome And Wealthy,” “Hannah Montana,” and more. Nearly a year removed from their most recent album Culture III, it seems like Migos’ end could be near as many fans noticed Offset seemingly made a surprise move on Instagram.

Offset & Cardi B are no longer following Quavo & Takeoff on IG 😬 pic.twitter.com/wjXDXQJiaj — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 18, 2022

It appears that Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram which shocked many as the move generally signals that a breakup has occurred. To make matters worse for Migos supporters, it was also revealed that Cardi B also unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram which adds fuel to the breakup rumors.

The rumored rift in the Migos camp comes after Quavo and Takeoff announced that they are dropping a new single as a duo called Unc And Phew, which references their familial connection. According to XXL, the upcoming track is called “Hotel Lobby” and it remains to be seen if the record plays a role in Migos’ possible split.

You can view reactions from fans on Twitter in the posts below.

“ offset unfollowed both quavo & takeoff on instagram and it can possibly mean the migos are done” pic.twitter.com/6pR1ovvX5P — Omar 💭 (@omartalksrap) May 18, 2022

Past couple of Days – MonkeyPox

– Migos broke up supposedly

– Rondo pulled a gun out on his baby mama.

– 2 mass shootings

– Jesse Williams ding a ling

– Women fighting over Diddy

– Amber Heard still lying

– Baby Formula shortage Can we get a damn break? pic.twitter.com/ZJYOyTOEyr — sara lee (@sexualbutte) May 19, 2022

damn this really the end for the migos? why else would offset unfollow quavo and takeoff — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) May 18, 2022

Me tryna fix Atlanta after hearing rumors the Migos done broke up 🫠 pic.twitter.com/J67LgWSs7p — Atlanta Hood Historian (@kodakk6000) May 19, 2022

Migos breaking up made me think about our (off set)ting start. Our relationship could've (take)n (off). Text me back babe please https://t.co/wfOxhOslRA — tippity (@tippitytoptweet) May 19, 2022

Playboi Carti ain’t drop WLR deluxe. YSL facing 50 counts of murder. Migos breaking up. RIP Lil Keed. Kendrick Lamar’s album was mid. 2022 is really going downhill. pic.twitter.com/DDIdgPohAN — red🩸 (@lottareds) May 18, 2022

Migos are breaking up? FOH! They better take their own advice and get the straightenin’. 🤨 — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) May 19, 2022

Migos abt to be just Migo https://t.co/2FPRgQIzkh — 💫💕 nichibotsu 💕💫 (@bangers_ntrash) May 18, 2022

Safe to say the migos is going through a “SLIPPERY” time — joeL 0_0🛸🚢 (@bitcoinbandit00) May 19, 2022

if migos breaks up i’m done. — Jessica (@Jessica31322180) May 19, 2022

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.