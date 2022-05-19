Migos 2022 GRAMMY Museum convo
Getty Image
Music

Migos Breakup Rumors Are Swirling On Social Media After Offset Unfollows Quavo And Takeoff On Instagram

by: InstagramTwitter

Migos have blessed rap fans with memorable tracks and highlight moments since they earned their mainstream breakout with 2013’s “Versace.” From then to now, Migos has graced the world with hits like “Bad And Boujee,” which became their first No. 1 song, “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Like I Talk It,” “T-Shirt,” and more. They also have a discography filled with fan favorites like “Fight Night,” “Handsome And Wealthy,” “Hannah Montana,” and more. Nearly a year removed from their most recent album Culture III, it seems like Migos’ end could be near as many fans noticed Offset seemingly made a surprise move on Instagram.

It appears that Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram which shocked many as the move generally signals that a breakup has occurred. To make matters worse for Migos supporters, it was also revealed that Cardi B also unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram which adds fuel to the breakup rumors.

The rumored rift in the Migos camp comes after Quavo and Takeoff announced that they are dropping a new single as a duo called Unc And Phew, which references their familial connection. According to XXL, the upcoming track is called “Hotel Lobby” and it remains to be seen if the record plays a role in Migos’ possible split.

You can view reactions from fans on Twitter in the posts below.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×