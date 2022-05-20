Two-thirds of the Migos are dropping heat ahead of the summer. Quavo and Takeoff have premiered their new single, “Hotel Lobby” under their new collective stage name, Unc And Phew.

The name Unc And Phew refers to their duo’s actual family dynamic, as Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle. Like many Migos tracks, “Hotel Lobby” is a braggadocious ode to wealth and debauchery. On the Murda Beatz-produced track, Takeoff opens with a verse, rapping about his love of private jets and mink coats. Quavo then takes over on the chorus, promising, “all these commas, I won’t fumble.”

In the song’s music video, directed by Quavo and Keemotion, the two pay homage to Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas, and take a road trip through the desert while tripping on shrooms. When they arrive to the aforementioned hotel lobby, the shaky, blurry lenses create the effect of a trip of a lifetime.

In regards to the elephant in the room, Offset’s absence, none of the Migos have confirmed the group’s disbandment, however, rumors began to swirl about a Migos breakup after fans noticed Offset and Cardi B unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram.

Earlier today, TMZ caught up with Quavo at LAX Airport, however, Quavo offered no comment regarding the breakup rumors.

Check out “Hotel Lobby” above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.