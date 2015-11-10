Questlove Told A Story About Prince That Should Have Been A ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Skit

Recounting a story that should’ve been used on an episode of Chappelle’s Show, Questlove took to Twitter on Tuesday to talk about the time Prince fired him from a DJ gig in some nightclub, and instead left entertainment duties up to a certain Disney movie.
We’ll give you a hint — a trailer for the film’s sequel just dropped today.
Still don’t know? That’s pretty shameful, because all the information is in the tweet at the top of this story, but alright, here’s the answer:
That’s right. Prince once fired Questlove, the bandleader of The Roots and a person who’s practically a walking music history encyclopedia, from a DJ gig and blasted Finding Nemo from a screen in the nightclub. This isn’t the first time Questlove has shared an interesting Prince story. Remember when he talked about roller-skating with the guy on Valentine’s Day? We do.
Anyway, maybe Prince will include Questlove on his upcoming piano tour, where he’ll play his songs set to a collection of stories the latter will tell each night.
(Via Twitter)
Thats neato! can you write more stories on people “telling stories” on twitter please?
Oh hey, that’s a funny tweet!
Wait… words underneath it? What could they possibly expla– oh.
Next time maybe just embed the tweet and don’t write anything. None of the words you wrote added anything, and most didn’t even make sense.
‘Still don’t know?’
No, I don’t. It’s not like the tweet is just there on top of the page.
That would be the worst skit ever. Prince comes in, fires the guy and then puts on Finding Nemo. It would almost be as bad as this article and headline.
This is the laziest thing I’ve read on Uproxx. I’ve been reading Uproxx since Warming Glow was Ufford’s site and it’s just terrible to see it turn into click bait nonsense. It’s absurd how mad this article made me. I’m gonna go watch Fargo.