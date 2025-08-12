Thirty years ago, two of hip-hop’s most pivotal albums came out and made stars of New York-based rap acts Raekwon the Chef and Mobb Deep. And now, Raekwon and surviving Mobb Deep member Havoc have announced a joint tour to celebrate their classic 1995 albums’ 30-year anniversaries.

Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx was the Wu-Tang Clan alum’s debut studio album. Like all of the first wave of Wu-Tang solo releases, it was produced by The RZA; it’s one of two debuts to “feature” another Wu member, Ghostface Killah. Debuting at No.4 on the Billboard 200, it was eventually certified Gold by the RIAA and is considered a pioneer of the mafioso rap subgenre. It’s often listed among the greatest rap albums of all time.

Likewise, The Infamous similarly put Havoc and Prodigy on the map, despite being their second album after 1993’s Juvenile Hell. It was their first album under RCA Records’ imprints BMG and Loud, after the lukewarm reception of its predecessor led to the Queens duo being dropped by Island. It turned out to be an excellent investment for Loud, as it debuted at No.18 on the Billboard 200 and launched the rugged rhymes of Prodigy into mythic status, courtesy of hits like “Shook Ones Pt. II” and “Survival Of The Fittest.”

The month-long tour will see Rae and Hav circle the US, starting in Portland, OR, and wrapping up in Miami, FL, with a single set featuring both rappers. Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, August 13, at 10 AM local time, while the general sale begins Friday, August 15, at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com. See below for the tour dates.