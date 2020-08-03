Raekwon Is Ready To Turn ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’ Into A Trilogy

On the 25th anniversary of his seminal solo debut, Raekwon made an announcement sure to excite longtime Wu-Tang Clan fans: He’s planning to release a sequel to Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…. However, it won’t just be a run-of-the-mill add-on to cash in on the name of his most highly regarded project. As Rae told Rap Radar and Tidal’s Elliott Wilson, he’ll be using the latest installment to “close that trilogy,” ensuring that Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Pt. III will be a special event.

Initially, Raekwon used the Tidal interview to discuss the making of the first Cuban Linx — affectionately known as “The Purple Tape” among fans — sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the recording sessions and reflecting on its legacy 25 years later. However, at the end of the discussion, Rae said, “Listen, I’m gonna make an announcement. You ready?”

“It’s time we closed that trilogy out,” he announced. “You know what it is. It’s time to close that trilogy.” Of course, there was only one project he could be referring to, after releasing the latest installment in the Cuban Linx series back 2009. The use of the term “trilogy” is apt; the initial Cuban Linx was envisioned as a film parallel, with Rae as the star, Ghostface Killah as “guest star,” and the RZA as the “director.” The album wound up popularizing mafioso rap and introducing Wu-Tang associate member Cappadonna.

While Rae didn’t reveal when he’d be closing out the trilogy, hopefully fans won’t have to wait for a full fourteen years between installments again. He previously discussed the possibility of a Cuban Linx… Pt. III with Uproxx in 2017. Watch Rae’s conversation with Elliott Wilson and announcement above.