Forget Mount Rushmores, Here’s Lil Wayne’s Dream Rapper Football Team

Mount Rushmore has become so much more than faces of dead presidents carved into a giant rock: For decades, the US landmark has sparked countless thought exercises, generating debates about which people are at the tops of their respective fields. There’s been some Mount Rushmore talk lately with a viral example highlighting white rappers, but now Lil Wayne is taking a different approach, by crafting his dream football team using only rappers.

This went down on a recent episode of The Travis Hunter Show (above), where Hunter asked Wayne to pick a seven-person team. His first selection was Jay-Z (as XXL notes): “He on the squad. Jay on the squad. I don’t know if he coach or something. We need a veteran.”

Drake’s on the team, too: “We need a proven star, a proven superstar. That would be my man Drizzy, Aubrey Graham, ’cause he could play both sides of the ball now. He could sing and rap, you know what I mean? He can sing.”

Jadakiss was highlighted next, with Wayne saying, “Now we need somebody that can move, so we going with…. Ohh, you say rappers though, right? I’m going with… now this ain’t the mover. This ain’t the guy that can move or nothing like that, but I’m going with ‘Kiss. I’m going with ‘Kiss. I think you see ‘Kiss in that back field and get scared, yeah. I think you be like, ‘I know that ain’t Aubrey and ‘Kiss. What Jay doing back there?,’ you know what I mean?”

His list also included Nicki Minaj, Notorious B.I.G., J. Cole, and Eminem, as quarterback. He also named Missy Elliott as his first player off the bench.