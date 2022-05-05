This year marks the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX. According to the Department Of Education, it declared that “no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” This declaration helped to push female sports in motion all across the country, and while there’s still work to be done to build female sports programs and leagues up to a more equal status with their male counterparts, many are still taking the opportunity to celebrate the half-century mark of Title IX.

That includes Rapsody who partnered up with ESPN’s Fifty/50 Initiative to release her new song “Dust To Diamonds” with Faouzia. The track debuted live at the espnW Summit in New York City, and on it, Rapsody takes a moment to shout out and praise some of the best athletes in women’s sports. Serena Williams, Diana Taurasi, Florence Griffith Joyner, and more all receive some love through verses on the song while Faouzia holds down the hook as she helps to also uplift the women in various sports. “This track was created to honor some of the greatest women in sports, but also acknowledge the struggles they faced to succeed,” Rapsody said about the new record according to Complex.

“Dust to Diamonds” will also appear in ESPN’s upcoming film 37 Words, which is directed by Dawn Porter and Nicole Newnham. The film is set to arrive next month in June.

