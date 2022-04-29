Ray J is calling “shenanigans” on a recent viral clip from Hulu’s The Kardashians in which Kanye West allegedly returns a laptop containing Kim Kardashian’s sex tape to his ex-wife. In the clip taken from the third episode of the show, Kardashian breaks down in tears as West hands over the computer. “He got me all of the sex tape back,” she says. “And he flew home and he got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met up with Ray J at the airport.”

However, Ray J apparently takes issue with this version of events, responding via a comment to an Instagram post of the clip. “All of this is a lie smh,” he wrote. “Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue.” While he didn’t offer any additional explanation, he may be referring to the fact that the laptop in question reportedly didn’t have any more explicit content on it, as explained by Kardashian in a portion of the show after the clip cuts off. “It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub. Nothing sexual, nothing weird.”

However, that statement also contradicts Kanye’s own account given during a January interview, while Ray J’s manager, Wack 100, claimed that there was “more graphic” content. While Kardashian initially refuted the claim to People magazine in January, the clip from the show seems to undermine that statement, as well. While the world may never know the truth, one thing is for sure: Most of the damage that could have been done probably already has been, and it seems everyone involved has already mostly moved on.