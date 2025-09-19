Raye is stacking her plate high right now. Today (September 19), she released the single “Where Is My Husband!” and announced a big run of 2026 tour dates. There’s also a new album on the way, although it hasn’t been officially announced yet.
In a new British Vogue profile, Raye discussed her second album. She said, “My first album was very devastating in parts. In the second album, I feel this need for hope for myself and wanting that to translate to others.” Of the new song, Raye also said, “I’ve been single for so long. My last devastating break-up was four, five years ago. I was like, ‘I’m gonna marry him.’ We was together for two years and it ended up not working out. I have never experienced a more crippling emotion. It took me three, four years to get over him. Like, I can’t allow myself to fall in love again until it’s safe.”
As for the tour, the run is called This Tour May Contain New Music. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access ahead of the pre-sale’s start on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins on September 25 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.
Watch the “Where Is My Husband!” video above and find Raye’s upcoming tour dates below.
Raye’s 2026 Tour Dates: This Tour May Contain New Music
01/22/2026 — Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena
01/24/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena (FKA Mercedes Benz Arena)
01/25/2026 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
01/27/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
01/30/2026 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
02/01/2026 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
02/03/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
02/05/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
02/07/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
02/10/2026 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
02/11/2026 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
02/13/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Saint Jordi
02/15/2026 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
02/17/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
02/20/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
02/23/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE
02/26/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
02/27/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
03/04/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
03/31/2026 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
04/02/2026 — Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center
04/03/2026 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
04/06/2026 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
04/08/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
04/10/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
04/12/2026 — Montreal, QC, CAN @ Place Bell
04/13/2026 — Toronto, ON, CAN @ Coca Cola Coliseum
04/15/2026 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
04/19/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Presented by Highmark
04/20/2026 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
04/26/2026 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/28/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
04/29/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/01/2026 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/03/2026 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
05/04/2026 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
05/07/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/08/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
05/10/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ The Theater At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/12/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre