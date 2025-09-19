Raye is stacking her plate high right now. Today (September 19), she released the single “Where Is My Husband!” and announced a big run of 2026 tour dates. There’s also a new album on the way, although it hasn’t been officially announced yet.

In a new British Vogue profile, Raye discussed her second album. She said, “My first album was very devastating in parts. In the second album, I feel this need for hope for myself and wanting that to translate to others.” Of the new song, Raye also said, “I’ve been single for so long. My last devastating break-up was four, five years ago. I was like, ‘I’m gonna marry him.’ We was together for two years and it ended up not working out. I have never experienced a more crippling emotion. It took me three, four years to get over him. Like, I can’t allow myself to fall in love again until it’s safe.”

As for the tour, the run is called This Tour May Contain New Music. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access ahead of the pre-sale’s start on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins on September 25 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Watch the “Where Is My Husband!” video above and find Raye’s upcoming tour dates below.