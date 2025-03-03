Lisa, Doja Cat, And Raye Dazzled In Their ‘007’ Tribute At The Oscars

With the news that the 007 franchise has passed hands from longtime stewards, the Broccoli family, to Amazon/MGM, everyone’s favorite spy has a new home and enters into a new era. At the 97th Academy Awards, the Oscars paid musical homage to the past 60+ years of the womanizing superspy with the license to kill, recruiting K-pop star Lisa, pop-rap diva Doja Cat, and rising British soul icon in the making Raye to become the latest Bond girls. They performed renditions of some of the franchise’s most iconic theme songs, from eras featuring the franchise’s most iconic Bonds.

The medley opened with a dance sequence performed by Margaret Qualley (whose film The Substance is nominated for Best Picture), prompting speculation that she may be participating in the franchise soon. Then, Lisa delivered a daring rendition of the titular theme song from 1973’s Live And Let Die, which was originally performed by Paul McCartney.

Next, Doja Cat took on Shirley Bassey’s instantly recognizable “Diamonds Are Forever,” from Sean Connery’s 1971 Bond bow of the same name. Finally, Raye stole the show, singing “Skyfall” so well, Adele must have felt proud (or ready for a diva battle, considering how things have done lately). You can watch the full tribute above. And hey, for the fun of it, check out the three singers’ new collab, “Born Again,” as well.