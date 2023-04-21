British singer RAYE is only a couple of months removed from the release of her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, but is already dropping new music. Her latest release is a remix of “Flip A Switch” from the album, this time with Coi Leray contributing a verse.

The track is about cutting off a disinterested partner, as in: “Flip a switch on a prick, then I / Come alive in the nighttime.” RAYE is through with this noncommital jerk, so she hits the club to dance her cares away. She’s also willing to sic her gangster girlfriends on him, warning, “Got bitches, if they see you in the street, you’re gettin’ slapped.”

On the remix, Coi jumps in to reinforce the anti-f*ckboy energy, turning up the threats while sticking to the theme of “flipping the switch”: “Diamonds look like Cape Cod / We attach the switch if they come and try to take ours.” Illegal weapons modifications aside, Coi makes the perfect partner on RAYE’s boundary-setting, bad boy-blocking anthem.

Coi Leray set a boundary of her own upon hearing Latto’s new single “Put It On Da Floor.” In the song, Latto boasts that she’s “Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray.” Coi seemed to take it personally, responding via Twitter, “Latto bye. Here you go taking about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY.”

Of course, considering her emphasis on reiterating the term “body” over and over again, along with the fact that she’s currently promoting an upcoming single titled “Body,” it could just be that she’s using the moment to feed her promotion cycle. After all, beef before a new release is a time-honored tradition.

Listen to the “Flip A Switch.” remix above.