Latto is not here to entertain anyone’s beef. On her latest single, “Put It On Da Floor,” she reminds everyone that she’s here to stay, and that she’s not a flash in the pan.

Over a blazing beat, Latto warns her haters not to mess with her, because she’s not afraid to strike back.

“I done done it all / feel like Shawty Lo / Laughin’ to the bank / but sh*t is not a joke / Say she got a problem? / Imaginary smoke / B*tches said it’s up / then put it on the floor,” she raps on the song’s chorus.

Last year, Latto’s sophomore album, 777 garnered her much buzz with singles like “Big Energy” and “Sunshine.” In a recent interview with Billboard, she revealed that she is already hard at work on her third album.

Though she has remained mum about her upcoming new music, she teases that it’s unlike anything she’s ever done before. She also noted that she takes a lot of inspiration from her peers in the rap game.

“The content I’m about to roll out is a whole fresh new leaf,” she said. “I genuinely love to see the new wave of female rap, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

You can listen to “Put It On Da Floor” above.