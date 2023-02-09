The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

For nearly a decade, RAYE has been one of the most trusted names in songwriting. Having penned tracks for John Legend, Ellie Goulding, and Beyoncé, she’s built an impressive resume simply by doing what she does best – putting a wide range of vulnerable emotions on display. As she is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve, holding back on her feelings is not a hallmark of her craft or personality.

In 2021, after years of frustration due to not being able to put out a full-length album within the timeframe of her deal with Polydor that she signed seven years prior, she took to Twitter to out them for sitting on several albums worth of her music. She also noted that many songs she had written, which she wanted to keep for herself, had been given to other artists.

Shortly after, she parted ways with Polydor and began rewriting her story. Nearly two years after consciously uncoupling from her label, RAYE has finally dropped her long-awaited debut album, My 21st Century Blues.

When we catch up with RAYE just days before the album release, she is on her tour bus in the pure jubilee and happiness she fought so hard for. Just weeks before, her 070 Shake-assisted banger “Escapism” had reached No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Charts.

“It’s so exciting as an artist to have chart success or mainstream success, but that was never my main goal,” RAYE tells Uproxx. “My main goal is artistic integrity and just loving wholeheartedly what I share with the world and having some time to reassess that and make that the primary. It’s been a really beautiful, ugly, gorgeous, terrible, fun, and liberating process.”

These aforementioned feelings – beautiful, ugly, gorgeous, terrible, fun and liberating – describe the harrowing journey of My 21st Century Blues, which features Raye becoming more conscious in her choices, regardless of how difficult they may be. Shortly after the album’s intro, we are brought into “Oscar Winning Tears,” a soulful, jazz-inspired on which RAYE details the process of leaving an emotionally abusive and manipulative man. On the song, RAYE is fed-up with her ex feigning sadness in order to keep her by his side. No longer fazed by his “Oscar Winning Tears,” she makes an escape, and begins a new, liberated chapter in her life.

Now, all the wiser, she offers the following advice to anyone who is finding themselves with a gaslighter. “Run,” she says. “Run for the hills. Lock the door, book your car, and run.”