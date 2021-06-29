Music

Fabolous’ ‘So Into You’ Video Makes DDG, Yung Baby Tate, And More Nostalgic For Better Times

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

React Like You Know is back! This time around we’ve got some new faces mixed in with the familiar favorites from our panel, including Beanz, Blxst, Snow The Product, and Yung Baby Tate. After enjoying a trip down Nostalgia Road with Missy Elliott last time around, we stuck with the 106 & Park classics yet again with Fabolous’ 2003 Street Dreams single “So Into You” featuring Tamia.

It was a simpler time; the pants were baggy, the caps were fitted, and music video countdowns dominated our after-school television viewing. Back then, the “Holla Back” rapper was a sex symbol — a fact that leaves Yung Baby Tate bemused. “I’m screaming at the fact that anybody ever found him attractive,” she admits, although she’s definitely exaggerating on the “screaming.”

A few of the panel artists also notice the presence of actress K.D. Aubert, who did indeed get her start appearing in music videos before landing roles in Friday After Next, Soul Plane, and most recently, Nick Cannon’s streetball drama She Ball. YBT’s got some thoughts here too, but I’ll let you catch those for yourself. There are also some fun stories about ringtones, throwbacks, and having crushes that have them relating to the song’s lovesick chorus.

Watch the latest episode of React Like You Know above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

